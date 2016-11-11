FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woolworths 19-week group sales rise 8.9 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 11, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Woolworths 19-week group sales rise 8.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd :

* Trading update: 19 weeks ended Nov. 6, 2016

* Group sales for first 19 weeks of 2017 financial year increased by 8.9 pct

* Woolworths clothing and general merchandise sales increased by 2.0 pct. Price movement was 7.0 pct

* Sales in comparable Woolworths clothing and general merchandise stores were 0.8 pct lower and retail space grew by a net 2.9 pct

* Woolworths food sales increased by 9.1 pct, with price movement of 9.2 pct. Sales in comparable stores grew by 4.9 pct and retail space grew by a net 8.3 pct

* David Jones sales increased by 2.2 pct in Australian Dollar terms. Sales in comparable storesgrew by 0.6 pct and retail space grew by a net 3.4 pct

* As summer arrives, we are seeing sales improve, albeit in challenging conditions in both markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

