BRIEF-Woolworths 19-week group sales rise 8.9 pct

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd :

* Trading update: 19 weeks ended Nov. 6, 2016

* Group sales for first 19 weeks of 2017 financial year increased by 8.9 pct

* Woolworths clothing and general merchandise sales increased by 2.0 pct. Price movement was 7.0 pct

* Sales in comparable Woolworths clothing and general merchandise stores were 0.8 pct lower and retail space grew by a net 2.9 pct

* Woolworths food sales increased by 9.1 pct, with price movement of 9.2 pct. Sales in comparable stores grew by 4.9 pct and retail space grew by a net 8.3 pct

* David Jones sales increased by 2.2 pct in Australian Dollar terms. Sales in comparable storesgrew by 0.6 pct and retail space grew by a net 3.4 pct

* As summer arrives, we are seeing sales improve, albeit in challenging conditions in both markets