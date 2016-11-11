FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grieg Seafood Q3 operational EBIT lags forecast, proposes dividend
November 11, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Grieg Seafood Q3 operational EBIT lags forecast, proposes dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Asa

* Grieg seafood asa proposes dividend of nok 1 per share

* Grieg seafood q3 ebit before biomass fair value adjustments nok 186 million (Reuters poll nok 224 million)

* Grieg seafood q3 revenue nok 1 553 million (Reuters poll nok 1.28 billion)

* Grieg seafood asa says will also be aiming to increase production by 10% annually in period 2017-2019

* In order to secure further production capacity GSF will be applying for 10 development licences in Rogaland

* Grieg seafood asa says harvest volume for q4 2016 is expected to be 22 200 tons

* Grieg seafood 2016 harvest guidance 66,000 tonnes (previous guidance 68,000 tonnes) and versus 67,325 tonnes in Reuters poll

* This change is due to lower production than expected in both BC and Shetland

* Grieg seafood asa says harvest volume for 2017 is estimated at 73,000 tons (Reuters poll 73,326 tons)

* Grieg seafood says there is strong underlying demand for salmon and good prices are therefore expected during remaining months of 2016 and into 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
