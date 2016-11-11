BRIEF-Interroll Holding buys divisions shaping of sheet and coating of Ortner GmbH

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG :

* Acquires divisions shaping of sheet and coating of Ortner GmbH in Kronau/Germany

* Purchase will become effective on December 1, 2016

* Acquisition price was not disclosed

* Besides respective production facilities Interroll will also purchase existing premises and buildings of Ortner GmbH in Krona

* Affected by the purchase are about 40 employees of Ortner GmbH who will get the opportunity to join the Interroll Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)