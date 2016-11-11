FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property 9-mth net income CHF 132.00 mln
November 11, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property 9-mth net income CHF 132.00 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - PSP Swiss Property AG :

* 9-month net income (excluding changes in fair value) reached 132.0 million Swiss francs ($133.93 million) (previous year's period: 122.6 million francs)

* 9-month net income (including changes in fair value) was 102.8 million francs (previous year's period: 132.4 million francs)

* At end of September 2016, vacancy rate stood at 9.4 percent (end of June 2016: 9.1 percent)

* Due to continuing low interest rates, demand for well-located commercial properties remains strong and acquisition market highly competitive

* For 2016, still expects an EBITDA (excluding changes in fair value) in excess of 240 million francs (2015: 232.7 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9856 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
