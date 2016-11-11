FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 11, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Mara Delta Property says on track to meet forecast distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Mara Delta Property Holdings Ltd :

* Unaudited abridged consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2016

* Gross income increased by 49.3 pct on track to meet forecast distribution

* WACD - 5.65 pct (2016: 6.22 pct), occupancy 98 pct (2016: 91 pct) , hard currency denominated rentals - 87 pct

* Loan to value ratio at Sept. 30, 2016 was 49.58 pct, up from 48.85 pct reported in June 2016

* Portfolio vacancies have reduced significantly with an overall portfolio vacancy of 2 pct as at Sept. 30, 2016

* On track to meet forecast distribution

* Remains confident of forecasted distribution growth of 2 pct to 4 pct in US dollars and ability to convert on yield accretive pipeline of $168.3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

