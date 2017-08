Nov 11 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* To build advanced materials manufacturing facility in Michigan, USA

* In first phase, Oerlikon plans to invest approximately $50 million in facility

* Group expects to initially employ approximately 70 staff in Plymouth township

* Facility is expected to be operational by end of 2017