9 months ago
BRIEF-Zehnder Group H1 sales 261.6 million euros
#Switzerland Market Report
November 11, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Zehnder Group H1 sales 261.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG :

* In the first half of 2016, the Zehnder Group increased its sales by 3 percent to 261.6 million euros ($285.54 million)

* H1 EBIT improved year-on-year from 6.2 million euros to 10.6 million euros

* Is now expecting sales to achieve the previous year's levels and for the operating result to be significantly below the targeted 30 million euros

* Weaker H1 sales as sales development in France below expectations and continuing fall in value of Sterling imposed negative effect on sales and margins expressed in euros Source text - bit.ly/2eXKf9i Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

