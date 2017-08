Nov 11 (Reuters) - Morning Light Co Ltd :

* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 revenue of 340.3 million rupees versus 321.1 million rupees year ago

* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 loss before taxation of 42 million rupees versus loss of 50.8 million rupees year ago

* Says the Co is continuing to consolidate business from europe Source : bit.ly/2eXBlsb Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)