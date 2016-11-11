FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
November 11, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology 9-mth net loss shrinks; details of recapitalisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Incoming orders of 358.5 million Swiss francs ($363.66 million) for first 9 months 2016, +15 percent compared to respective reporting period 2015

* 9-month net sales increase of +97 percent to 336.1 million francs

* 9-month EBIT amounted to -25.5 million francs (9 months 2015: -119.1 million francs)

* 9-month loss at net result level was reduced considerably and amounted to -40.3 million francs (9 months 2015: -138.8 million francs)

* Expects to achieve net sales in a range of 420 million - 450 million francs and a positive EBITDA of about 10 million - 20 million francs for fiscal year 2016

* Provides further details in relation to recapitalisation programme

* Planned capital increase of 160 million francs by way of a rights issue

* Exercise period for subscription rights is expected to be from Dec. 7 to Dec. 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9858 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
