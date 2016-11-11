FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Bobst Group sees FY sales slightly exceeding CHF 1.40 billion
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 11, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bobst Group sees FY sales slightly exceeding CHF 1.40 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bobst Group SA :

* Expects FY sales slightly exceeding 1.40 billion Swiss francs ($1.42 billion) (previously: 1.35 - 1.40 billion francs)

* FY net result will no longer be lower than the restated net result for 2015 (67.1 million francs, as previously announced), but will exceed this level

* Sees FY 2016 operating result (EBIT) to increase to around 7 pct of sales (previously: similar to restated operating result for 2015 of 83.9 million francs). Source text: bit.ly/2eXPdTj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9856 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.