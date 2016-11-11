BRIEF-Bobst Group sees FY sales slightly exceeding CHF 1.40 billion

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bobst Group SA :

* Expects FY sales slightly exceeding 1.40 billion Swiss francs ($1.42 billion) (previously: 1.35 - 1.40 billion francs)

* FY net result will no longer be lower than the restated net result for 2015 (67.1 million francs, as previously announced), but will exceed this level

* Sees FY 2016 operating result (EBIT) to increase to around 7 pct of sales (previously: similar to restated operating result for 2015 of 83.9 million francs). Source text: bit.ly/2eXPdTj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9856 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)