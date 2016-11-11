FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Unipol Gruppo Finanziario 9-month net profit falls to 261 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Unipol Gruppo Finanziario 9-month net profit falls to 261 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA

* 9-month net profit 261 million euros ($284.70 million) versus 335 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net premiums 10.52 billion euros versus 11.39 billion euros a year ago

* Combined ratio at Sept. 30 of 95.0 percent

* Consolidated solvency II margin at Sept. 30 equal to 137 percent

* With regard to performance of business in which group operates, recent earthquake that affected central Italy in October had marginal impact

* Positive result is nevertheless expected at the end of FY 2016, except in case of occurrence of unforeseeable exceptional events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.