BRIEF-Mekonomen Q3 operating profit lags forecast

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Mekonomen AB

* Q3 EBIT amounted to SEK 125 m (168) and ebit margin was 9 per cent

* Q3 revenue increased 2 per cent to SEK 1,432 m (1,405)

* Says we expect no change in the market during the remainder of the year since the expanding fleet of cars reaches the aftermarket first when the cars are three years or older.

* Says have taken measures aimed at reversing trend in Mekonomen Sweden

* Mekonomen CEO, On Mekonomen Sweden, says: I have seen that we must take further action and the sales organisation is decentralised so that the stores are regaining their traditional strong role, in order to strengthen entrepreneurship.

* Reuters poll: Mekonomen Q3 revenues were seen at SEK 1,409 million, EBIT at SEK 130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)