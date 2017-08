Nov 11 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Has chosen as Tervola Municipality's social and healthcare services partner

* Contract's duration is at least 10 years and at most 15 years

* Contract's value is about 13 million euros per year

* Service production begins on July 1, 2017