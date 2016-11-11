FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Georgian bank TBC's Q3 net profit up 40.3 pct to GEL 71.0 mln
November 11, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Georgian bank TBC's Q3 net profit up 40.3 pct to GEL 71.0 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Tbc Bank Group Plc

* Tbc bank group plc- net profit for 9m up by 38.5 pct yoy to gel 210.2 million

* Tbc bank group plc- total operating income in 3Q 2016 up by 12.9 pct yoy and by 3.8% qoq to gel 161.8 million

* Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 8.3 pct(8 pct without one-off effects) in 3Q 2016, compared to 7.9 pct in 2Q 2016 and 7.9% in 3q 2015.

* Cost to income ratio stood at 40.5 pct, compared to 43.3 pct in 3q 2015 and 45.1 pct in 2q 2016.

* Market share in total assets increased by 1.4pp yoy and by 2.5pp qoq, reaching 28.4 pct (35.1 pct with bank republic's total assets) as of 30 September 2016

* TBC bank group - will focus on realizing synergies, cross-selling opportunities, further developing relationship with both new and existing clients

* Net interest margin (nim) stood at 7.9 pct in 9m 2016, same as in 9m 2015.

* Tbc bank group - have revised upward our roe forecast over the medium term to 20 pct plus

* Tbc bank group - we have changed our medium term growth target to 15-20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
