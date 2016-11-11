FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Bechtle lifts profit guidance after Q3 results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 11, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bechtle lifts profit guidance after Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG

* Says outlook for the year adjusted upwards

* Says now expects a slight increase of the EBT margin for 2016 as a whole. Previously saw margin on par with 2015.

* New goal will only be possible if the economic framework conditions remain intact in Q4 and there are no supply bottlenecks towards year-end

* Q3 revenue increased 6.4 per cent to 730.0 million euros

* Q3 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) went up 5.9 per cent to 35.2 million euros

* Q3 earnings before taxes (EBT) climbed 9.4 per cent to 36.3 million euros

* Source text: here Further company coverage:

