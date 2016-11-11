FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-KTM Industries 9-month revenues up 10 pct at 1.0 billion euros
November 11, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-KTM Industries 9-month revenues up 10 pct at 1.0 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - KTM Industries AG :

* In first three quarters KTM Industries Group achieved record revenues in amount of 1.0 billion euros (+10 pct) after 912.8 million euros in previous year

* 9-month EBIT amounted to 95.8 million euros (+7 pct) after 89.7 million euros in previous year

* Earnings for 9-month period increased from 50.7 million euros to 61.4 million euros (+21 pct)

* Positive outlook for remaining business year 2016

* Expects for FY further organic growth in its core areas

* Assumes a continuing positive development of business performance. Group expects revenues of about 1.3 billion euros and an EBIT between 115 and 120 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

