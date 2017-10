Nov 11 (Reuters) - Storm Real Estate Asa :

* Total comprehensive income of $0.0 million in Q3

* NAV per share at 3.84 Norwegian crowns ($0.4588) as at September 30, 2016

* Q3 rental income $1.6 million versus $2.5 million year ago

* Q3 total operating loss $5.3 million versus profit $4.8 million year ago Source text for Eikon:

