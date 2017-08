Nov 11 (Reuters) - Josef Manner & Comp AG :

* 9-moth revenue 141.0 million euros ($153.63 million), up 4.8 percent

* From today's point of view, sees not only increase in sales revenues but also positive result compared to previous year