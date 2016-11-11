BRIEF-Pharming Group's Ruconest gets positive opinion to include self-administration from CHMP

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Pharming Group NV :

* CHMP adopts positive opinion to include self-administration for Ruconest

* Committee For Medicinal Products For Human Use adopted positive opinion recommending extension to terms of marketing authorisation for Ruconest to European Commission

* This recommendation will allow self-administration of Ruconest for acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks by adolescents and adults

* After adoption of positive opinion by CHMP, final decision from European Committee is expected in January 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2g2cOGt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)