9 months ago
BRIEF-Pharming Group's Ruconest gets positive opinion to include self-administration from CHMP
November 11, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pharming Group's Ruconest gets positive opinion to include self-administration from CHMP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Pharming Group NV :

* CHMP adopts positive opinion to include self-administration for Ruconest

* Committee For Medicinal Products For Human Use adopted positive opinion recommending extension to terms of marketing authorisation for Ruconest to European Commission

* This recommendation will allow self-administration of Ruconest for acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks by adolescents and adults

* After adoption of positive opinion by CHMP, final decision from European Committee is expected in January 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2g2cOGt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

