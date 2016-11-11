BRIEF-CAM Resources Bhd unit receives approval letter from SEDA

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Cam Resources Bhd

* Unit received the approval letter from SEDA

* Approval to build and operate a renewable electrical energy power plant with a capacity to supply 7.0 mw per hour of electricity

* Source of funding of the construction cost of repp will be internally-generated funds and bank loan

* FIT approval / PPA will not have any significant impact on the performance of the group for the financial year ending dec 31

* It shall contribute positively to the future earnings of the group after the effective period, i.e from 28 december 2018 Source text [ID:bit.ly/2fpUZhj]