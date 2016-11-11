BRIEF-IHH Healthcare says unit entered into share purchase agreement with TK Healthcare Investment

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ihh Healthcare Bhd

* unit entered into share purchase agreement with taikang to divest 20.7 million shares in capital of its wholly-owned subsidiary, pch to taikang

* deal to divest 20.7 million shares in the capital of its wholly-owned subsidiary, pch to taikang for a consideration of rmb291.1 million

* pch has on 11 november 2016 entered into a share subscription agreement with taikang

* transactions are not expected to have any material effect on the earnings for the financial year ending 31 december 2016

* share subscription agreement for a consideration of rmb807.1 million