9 months ago
BRIEF-Ifast Corp announces acquisition of an insurance brokerage firm in Hong Kong
November 11, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ifast Corp announces acquisition of an insurance brokerage firm in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ifast Corporation Ltd

* Acquisition Of An Insurance Brokerage Firm In Hong Kong

* Entered into an agreement for sale and purchase of entire share capital of canadian financial consultants limited

* acquisition will be financed through initial public offering proceeds

* Purchase consideration for acquisition is total of hk$2.0 million

* Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on co's eps for financial year ending 31 dec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
