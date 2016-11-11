FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch upgrades Israel to 'A+' ; outlook stable
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch upgrades Israel to 'A+' ; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) -

* Fitch upgrades Israel to 'A+'; outlook stable

* Fitch - Israel's external balance sheet has continued to strengthen

* Fitch on Israel - Expects current account surpluses to persist in 2017 and 2018

* Fitch - Israel's net external creditor position to be 43% of GDP in 2016, improvement from 35.1% in 2014, 23% in 2008 when last upgraded Israel's IDRS

* Fitch on Israel - Further gas sector development will lend additional support to external balance sheet

* Fitch on Israel - Expect government debt/GDP to remain fairly level in 2016-2018 rather than continuing a downward path

Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.