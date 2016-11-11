FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 11, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-SRF Sept-qtr profit up about 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - SRF Ltd :

* Consol Sept quarter net profit 1.19 billion rupees

* Consol sept quarter total income from operations 12.15 billion rupees

* SRF ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 1.29 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.02 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 12.42 billion rupees

* Board approved capex aggregating 1.28 billion rupees in chemicals business Source text (bit.ly/2fis4y5) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

