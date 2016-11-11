BRIEF-Dish TV India to buy Videocon d2h

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dish TV India Ltd

* Dish TV India Ltd says Videocon d2h to merge with Dish TV

* Dish TV India Ltd says following the closing of the proposed transaction, the merged entity will be renamed as Dish TV Videocon Limited

* Dish TV India - Dish TV Videocon to issue 857.791 million shares as consideration ,

* Dish TV India - Vd2h shareholders to be allotted 2.021 new shares of Dish TV Videocon for every one share held in Vd2h

* Dish TV India Ltd says Dish TV Videocon will be led by Jawahar Lal Goel as chairman and managing director

* Dish TV India - in talks with Vd2h principals to purchase some of the Vd2h principals' shares in Dish TV Videocon post amalgamation,

* Dish TV India - Vd2h principals shall have right to nominate 2 directors on Dish TV Videocon board, one of whom shall be vice chairman , other deputy MD.

* Dish TV India - proposed transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2017.

* Dish TV India - Morgan Stanley acting as exclusive financial advisor to Dish TV, Yes Securities (India) acting as lead financial advisor to Vd2h

* Dish TV India -Dish TV principals also in discussion with Vd2h principals to purchase some of Vd2h principals' shares in Dish TV Videocon post amalgamation

* Dish TV India Ltd says the current promoters of Dish TV shall continue as promoters of Dish TV Videocon

* Dish TV India Ltd says in the scheme, holders of Vd2h ADRs will receive their new shares in the form of GDRs, unless they elect to receive and hold new shares directly

* Dish TV India - Dish TV Videocon shall continue to be listed on NSE, BSE in India and on the Luxembourg stock exchange in the form of GDRs