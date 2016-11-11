FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Hindustan Motors re-appoints Bhikam Chand Mishra as CFO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 11, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Hindustan Motors re-appoints Bhikam Chand Mishra as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hindustan Motors Ltd

* Hindustan Motors -re-appointed Bhikam Chand Mishra as chief financial officer of the company with effect from November 11, 2016 Source text - (Hindustan Motors Limited has informed the Exchange that subsequent to the recommendation made by Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Directors and Audit Committee of Directors at their meetings both held on November 11, 2016, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 11, 2016 has re-appointed Shri Bhikam Chand Mishra as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from November 11, 2016, within the meaning of Section 2(19) of the Companies Act, 2013, for a period of two years.) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.