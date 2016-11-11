FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 11, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Baroda Sept-qtr profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Baroda Ltd

* Sept-quarter PAT 5.52 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 6.22 billion rupees

* Sept-quarter interest earned 104.85 billion rupees versus 111.56 billion rupees year ago

* Sept-quarter provisions 17.96 billion rupees versus 18.92 billion rupees year ago

* Sept-quarter gross NPA 11.35 percent versus 11.15 percent previous quarter

* Sept-quarter net NPA 5.46 percent versus 5.73 percent previous quarter

* Provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 62.95% as on September 30, 2016

* Sept-quarter domestic NIM 2.85 percent

* CRAR on standalone basis (basel III) is 12.94% as at September 30, 2016.

* Bank is also putting in place partnerships in multiple areas such as for startup financing, mudra loans, e-commerce & fintech firms

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2fiC36o Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
