Nov 11 (Reuters) - BeiGene Ltd -

* BeiGene Ltd says presented updated clinical data from an ongoing phase I study of anti-PD-1 antibody BGB-A317 in patients with advanced solid tumors

* BeiGene Ltd says continue to see promising anti-tumor activity with BGB-A317 and a safety profile that is consistent with this class of molecules