9 months ago
BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports Q3 FFO per share $0.87
November 11, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports Q3 FFO per share $0.87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc

* Q3 FFO per share $0.87

* Funds from operations for Q3 of 2016 was $883 million or $0.87 per share, and was $3.2 billion on a last twelve month basis

* Brookfield Asset Management says board declared a quarterly dividend of us$0.13 per share

* Brookfield Asset currently raising capital for four additional funds targeting $4.6 billion of third-party commitments

* Quarter end funds under management, up from $1.4 billion at end of Q3 of last year

* Brookfield Asset continue to identify further disposition opportunities across asset classes that we expect to realize over balance of 2016 and 2017

* Brookfield Asset Management continue to identify further disposition opportunities across asset classes expected to be realized over balance of 2016,2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
