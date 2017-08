Nov 11 (Reuters) - Accelerate Property Fund Ltd :

* Proposed equity placement of up to 125 million Accelerate shares

* At an issue price in range of 6.10 rand to 6.50 rand per Accelerate share

* Investec Bank Limited are acting as sole bookrunner