9 months ago
BRIEF-Gabriel Holding acquires screen manufacturer in England
November 11, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Gabriel Holding acquires screen manufacturer in England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Gabriel Holding A/S :

* Says Gabriel A/S has acquired share capital of screen manufacturer Screen Solutions Ltd. in England

* Price for shares has been agreed at GBP 4.5 million ($5.69 million)

* Expects revenue from Screen Solutions to contribute positively to total consolidated growth in 2016/17

* Sees costs of takeover to have negative effect on profits for 2016/17

* Says will announce total expectations for 2016/17 on Nov 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7911 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

