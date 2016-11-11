BRIEF-Gabriel Holding acquires screen manufacturer in England

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Gabriel Holding A/S :

* Says Gabriel A/S has acquired share capital of screen manufacturer Screen Solutions Ltd. in England

* Price for shares has been agreed at GBP 4.5 million ($5.69 million)

* Expects revenue from Screen Solutions to contribute positively to total consolidated growth in 2016/17

* Sees costs of takeover to have negative effect on profits for 2016/17

* Says will announce total expectations for 2016/17 on Nov 15