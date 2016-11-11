FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Forgame Holdings Ltd issues profit warning for HY ending Dec 31 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 11, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Forgame Holdings Ltd issues profit warning for HY ending Dec 31 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Forgame Holdings Ltd

* Group may record a net loss of between approximately RMB131 million and RMB151 million for six months ending 31 december 2016

* number of investments (including but not limited to major investments) in investment portfolio will continue to face challenges

* resolved that it is not in group's economic interest to provide additional funding to these investments

* Anticipates that provision for investment and impairment loss in an estimated amount of between RMB50 million and RMB75 million will be made for hy

* Expected result due to expected increase in marketing and promotional expenses to be spent on overseas game "liberator"

* Repositioning plan will lead to majority of certain one-off exceptional losses in range of between about RMB44 million and RMB48 million for six months ending 31 dec

* Expected losses will primarily be caused by expected costs of closing down group's taiwan office and related asset write-offs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.