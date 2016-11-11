FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Ultragenyx to withdraw marketing authorization application for ACE-ER in European Union
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 1:42 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ultragenyx to withdraw marketing authorization application for ACE-ER in European Union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

* Ultragenyx announces withdrawal of marketing authorization application for Aceneuramic acid prolonged release (ACE-ER) in the European Union

* Ultragenyx -CHMP indicated that phase 2 study was encouraging but did not provide a sufficient amount of evidence to support an approval at this time

* Ultragenyx -Intends to obtain additional efficacy data from its fully-enrolled global phase 3 study to confirm effects of ACE-ER

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - Plans to submit an MAA for full approval after data from study are available in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

