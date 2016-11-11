BRIEF-Facebook says updating its ethnic affinity marketing

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc

* Facebook announces additional changes designed to better enable it to enforce policies that prohibit discriminatory uses of ethnic affinity marketing

* Facebook says will "build tools to detect and automatically disable the use of ethnic affinity marketing for certain types of ads"

* will update advertising policies to be even more explicit, require advertisers to affirm they will not engage in discriminatory advertising Source (bit.ly/2eZ8Eey) Further company coverage: