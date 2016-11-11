FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-La Doria Q3 net profit falls to EUR 11.4 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 11, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-La Doria Q3 net profit falls to EUR 11.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - La Doria SpA :

* Q3 turnover 157.0 million euros ($170.71 million) versus 183.9 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit 11.4 million euros versus 16.3 million euros a year ago

* Sees decline in FY 2016 turnover and margins

* Says that in terms of 2017 outlook, the coming year is shaping up as challenging one

* Brexit with the weakening of sterling may result in a loss of competitiveness in certain product categories, indicating a "highly challenging" marketplace in 2017 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

