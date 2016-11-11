FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-S&P revises Egypt outlook to stable on likely support from IMF
November 11, 2016 / 4:41 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-S&P revises Egypt outlook to stable on likely support from IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P revises Egypt sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is B-

* Ratings on Egypt remain constrained by "wide fiscal deficits, high public debt, low income levels, and institutional and social fragility"

* Project that Egypt's real GDP growth will exceed 4 percent by 2019

* Increase in Egypt's inflation in near term on currency devaluation, subsidy cuts on top of interest rate hikes to weigh on domestic consumption

* Revised Egypt's outlook to reflect balance between long-standing external, fiscal vulnerabilities among other factors

* Stable outlook balances Egypt's external, fiscal vulnerabilities, against likely IMF support after government's upfront delivery on program reforms

* Says project that Egypt's real GDP growth will exceed 4 percent by 2019

* Anticipate Egypt's economic growth will start recovering in 2018-2019, fueled by domestic consumption and investments Source: bit.ly/2fDS2df

