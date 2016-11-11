BRIEF-Fairfax Financial says reduced hedge of equity investment exposure

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd

* Fairfax financial holdings limited: reduction in defensive equity hedges

* after considering effect of recent U.S. Elections, determined prudent to significantly reduce hedge of equity investment exposure immediately

* will continue to evaluate post-election U.S. Economic indicators and may determine to reduce equity hedges further

* as a result of the action, equity hedges currently represent about 50% of company's equity and equity-related holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: