9 months ago
BRIEF-Fairfax Financial says reduced hedge of equity investment exposure
November 11, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial says reduced hedge of equity investment exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd

* Fairfax financial holdings limited: reduction in defensive equity hedges

* after considering effect of recent U.S. Elections, determined prudent to significantly reduce hedge of equity investment exposure immediately

* will continue to evaluate post-election U.S. Economic indicators and may determine to reduce equity hedges further

* as a result of the action, equity hedges currently represent about 50% of company's equity and equity-related holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

