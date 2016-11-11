BRIEF-Five bidders into second round in auction of SABMiller Eastern Europe beer brands - Nikkei

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Five bidders into second round in auction of SABMiller Eastern Europe beer brands - Nikkei

* Five surviving bidders each offering more than EUR5 billion ($5.43 billion) for Anheuser-Busch InBev NV assets - Nikkei

* Asahi, Bain Capital and Advent International, PPF Group, China Resources and Jacobs Holding AG make it to second round of auction - Nikkei

* Those that didn't make it through to the second round of auction included offer from CVC Capital Partners and another submitted by KKR & Co - Nikkei