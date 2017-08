Nov 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Mitsui & Co has landed a roughly 49 billion yen ($459 million) contract to help build a high-speed freight railroad in India - Nikkei

* Mitsui & Co will work with partners including a Tata Group member to construct a 102km segment of a line connecting new Delhi and Mumbai - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2f0xD0Z) Further company coverage: