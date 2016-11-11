FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch upgrades Ukraine to 'B-', outlook stable
#Financials
November 11, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch upgrades Ukraine to 'B-', outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Fitch on Ukraine

* Fitch upgrades Ukraine to 'B-'; outlook stable

* Fitch - upgrade Ukraine's IDRS reflects that external financing pressures have eased

* Fitch on Ukraine - unresolved conflict in eastern ukraine will continue to weigh on growth performance and expectations

* Fitch on Ukraine - state-owned banks may see additional government injections, albeit at a lower level than in previous years

* Fitch on Ukraine-political risks remain significant, but near-term political volatility has eased

* Fitch on Ukraine-macroeconomic stability has improved as reflected by rapidly declining inflation among other factors Source text for Eikon:

