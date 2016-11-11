BRIEF-Fitch upgrades Ukraine to 'B-', outlook stable

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Fitch on Ukraine
* Fitch upgrades Ukraine to 'B-'; outlook stable
* Fitch - upgrade Ukraine's IDRS reflects that external financing pressures have eased
* Fitch on Ukraine - unresolved conflict in eastern ukraine will continue to weigh on growth performance and expectations
* Fitch on Ukraine - state-owned banks may see additional government injections, albeit at a lower level than in previous years
* Fitch on Ukraine-political risks remain significant, but near-term political volatility has eased
* Fitch on Ukraine-macroeconomic stability has improved as reflected by rapidly declining inflation among other factors