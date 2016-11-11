Santacruz Silver Mining says one dead in accident at Mexico mine
Nov 11 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd said one person died in an accident at its Rosario Mine in Mexico on Wednesday.
Nov 11 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc :
* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust - Ultra Petroleum's unit agreed to assume lease on Pinedale liquids gathering system without amendment
* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc - Corenergy agreed to withdraw its damages claims and its motion to dismiss its tenant from bankruptcy proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 11 Twitter Inc said it was able to deliver more viewers than promised to advertisers on a U.S. election night livestream, good news for the microblogging site as it tries to ward off growing competition for ad dollars from Snapchat and Instagram.
WASHINGTON, Nov 11 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission wants a federal judge to allow the agency to take additional testimony from Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit over allegations the German automaker intentionally destroyed documents last year over its diesel emissions scandal.