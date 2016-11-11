FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-A&M provides notice of data security incident
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 11, 2016 / 10:56 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-A&M provides notice of data security incident

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - A&M LLC

* A&M provides notice of data security incident

* A&M LLC - incident may have compromised security of payment information of some customers who used debit or credit cards at Annie Sez, Afaze, Mandee, Sirens,Urban Planet locations

* A&M LLC - data security incident may have compromised security of payment information of customers who used debit or credit cards Nov 24, 2015 and Aug 23, 2016

* A&M LLC-customers who used credit/debit card at Annie Sez location in Danbury, Connecticut between Oct. 15, 2015 to Aug. 23 may be affected by incident

* A&M LLC - data security incident did not involve customers' social security numbers

* A&M LLC-customers who used credit/debit card at mandee location in Bergenfield, New Jersey between Oct 14, 2015 and Aug 23 may be affected by incident

* A&M LLC- data security incident did not involve customers' pin numbers, also

* A&M-malware may have stolen credit/debit card data from cards used At Annie Sez,Afaze,Mandee,Sirens,Urban Planet locations from Nov 24, 2015-Aug 23 Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.