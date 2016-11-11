FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Esprinet Q3 net profit falls to EUR 1.4 mln, Q3 revenue up 20 pct YR/YR
#Computer Hardware
November 11, 2016 / 6:26 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Esprinet Q3 net profit falls to EUR 1.4 mln, Q3 revenue up 20 pct YR/YR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Esprinet SpA :

* Q3 revenue 680.8 million euros ($738.87 million) versus 569.1 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit 1.4 million euros versus 4.5 million euros a year ago

* Q3 attributable net profit 1.4 million euros versus 4.4 million euros a year ago

* 9-month operating income (EBIT) of the first nine months, equal to 17.0 million euros, showed a reduction of 40 percent year on year due both to a lower consolidated gross profit margin and higher operating costs, as well as non recurring costs

* Confirms FY 2016 targets

* FY 2016 sales are expected to exceed 3 billion euros, with an EBIT of about 37 million euros and net profit of about 24 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

