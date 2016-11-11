FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Chemical awards contract to Toyo Engineering for fertilizer production complex - Nikkei
November 11, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-National Chemical awards contract to Toyo Engineering for fertilizer production complex - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* National Chemical Group chose Toyo Engineering as contractor for a fertilizer production complex planned for Nakhodka - Nikkei

* Toyo Engineering will design and procure materials for Ammonia and Urea plants, order could be worth some 100 billion yen - Nikkei

* Fujitsu is looking at business venture with scanner unit PFU and russian software firm Abbyy for automatically translating scanned text - Nikkei

* A formal agreement for the fertilizer production complex is expected to be inked as soon as next year - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2f0EGqs) Further company coverage:

