Nov 14 (Reuters) - Olam International Limited :

* Qtrly PATMI S$20.5 million versus S$22.5 million

* Qtrly revenue S$4.74 bln vs S$4.47 bln

* 9-mnth sales volume rose by 15.8 pct as compared to 9-mnth 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: