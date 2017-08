Nov 14 (Reuters) - Puregold Price Club Inc -

* Nine month same store sales growth (sssg) of 6.6% for Puregold stores and 1.4% for S&R stores

* Consolidated net income 3.65 billion pesos in first nine months of 2016 versus 3.2 billion pesos in the same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: