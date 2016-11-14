BRIEF-S.African clothing retailer Mr Price's 26-week retail sales up 0.4 pct to r8.6 bln

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mr Price Group Ltd

* For the 26 weeks ended 1 October 2016 normalised diluted headline earnings per share of 360.4 cents, down 4.9 pct from prior year

* Interim dividend of 228.2c per share is down 8 pct and is based on an increased interim payout ratio of 63 pct

* Total revenue grew by 1.5 pct to r9.2bn with retail sales increasing by 0.4 pct (comparable stores -3.2 pct) to r8.6bn

* Selling price inflation was 11.4 pct and unit sales were 10.2 pct lower

* Merchandise gross margin decreased by 0.9 pct to 39.8 pct

* Much will depend on Christmas trading period and when major sales of summer merchandise in apparel sector start

* For the 26 weeks ended 1 October 2016 diluted HEPS of 351.2c was 13.7 pct lower than corresponding period.

* Cash sales grew by 1.9 pct and constitute 82.6 pct of total sales

* Expect trading conditions to remain difficult in second half with no relief in sight for embattled consumer