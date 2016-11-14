BRIEF-BioPorto: Private placement of up to DKK 21.8 million

Nov 14 (Reuters) - BioPorto A/S :

* Said on Friday had initiated cash issue, private placement, of up to 12.9 million new shares to selected shareholders, institutional and financial investors

* Subscription price is 1.69 Danish crown and is calculated as weighted average price of share at Nasdaq Copenhagen over past five trading days

* Will use proceeds to strengthen implementation of FDA application process and co's overall liquidity

* Said expected proceeds from share issue would amount to about 21.8 million Danish crowns ($3.2 million) at full subscription

* Subscription period starts on Nov. 11 and ends on Nov. 14

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8928 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)