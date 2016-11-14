FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sonova Holding H1 group sales up at CHF 1,070 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 14, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sonova Holding H1 group sales up at CHF 1,070 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sonova Holding AG :

* H1 group sales of 1,070 million Swiss francs ($1.08 billion)- up 5.5% in local currencies and 6.7% in swiss francs

* H1 normalized EBITA of 205.9 million Swiss francs - up 2.7% in local currencies and 5.2% in swiss francs

* H1 operating profit (EBIT) was 180.5 million francs, down 0.9% compared to prior year, reflecting increased acquisition related amortization

* FY sales anticipated to grow by 14% to 16% and EBITA to rise by 8% to 12%, both measured in local currencies and excluding one-time costs

* H1 cochlear implants segment - sales of 92.4 million Swiss francs, up 7.0% in local currencies

* Audionova acquisition successfully completed - comprehensive integration program launched Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9914 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.