FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Gfk 9-mth adj operating income of 101.1 mln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 14, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Gfk 9-mth adj operating income of 101.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gfk SE :

* 9Mth adjusted operating income totaled 101.1 million euros ($109.11 million), which reflects a margin of 9.4 percent in comparison with 10.6 percent in the same period of the previous year

* Overall, 9-month sales totaled 1,077.0 million euros (previous year: 1,118.6 million euros).

* Market conditions are set to remain challenging for gfk in the fourth quarter of the year.

* Expects a continuation of the sales development also during the fourth quarter and a margin below the previous year's level

* Gfk will not be utilizing the investment level of around 180 million euros originally budgeted for 2016 in full (2015: around 137 million euros). The group now expects to use around 130 million euros of this figure

* Expects a significant sales decline for the full year Source text - bit.ly/2eWpD3z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.