BRIEF-Gfk 9-mth adj operating income of 101.1 mln euros

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gfk SE :

* 9Mth adjusted operating income totaled 101.1 million euros ($109.11 million), which reflects a margin of 9.4 percent in comparison with 10.6 percent in the same period of the previous year

* Overall, 9-month sales totaled 1,077.0 million euros (previous year: 1,118.6 million euros).

* Market conditions are set to remain challenging for gfk in the fourth quarter of the year.

* Expects a continuation of the sales development also during the fourth quarter and a margin below the previous year's level

* Gfk will not be utilizing the investment level of around 180 million euros originally budgeted for 2016 in full (2015: around 137 million euros). The group now expects to use around 130 million euros of this figure

* Expects a significant sales decline for the full year Source text - bit.ly/2eWpD3z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)